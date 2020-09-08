Cargo volumes at major ports decline 16.56 per cent in April-August

BenQ’s launches a Full-HD Home Entertainment projectorin India
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
Cargo volumes handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports fell 16.56 per cent during April-August to 245.047 million tonnes (mt) from 293.670 mt a year ago as demand contraction continue to roil global trade.
Container volumes shrank 25.01 per cent during April-August to 3.256 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 4.342 million TEUs, according to the Shipping Ministry.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s biggest state-owned container port, handled 1.545 million TEUs during the first five months of FY21 from 2.172 million TEUs.
Thermal and steam coal and coking coal and others declined 25.42 per cent to 28.934 mt and 31.87 per cent to 16.848 mt, respectively.
Iron ore, including pellets, continue to show exceptional growth since April with volume increase of 26.88 per cent to 27.291 mt from 21.510 mt.
Petroleum, oil and lubricants (crude, petroleum products, LPG, LNG) cargo declined 18.58 per cent during April-August to 79.418 mt from 97.544 mt.
With the exception of Mormugao Port Trust, the remaining 11 major ports reported volume declines in the April-August period compared to the same period last year.
Deendayal Port Trust regained the top slot among major ports held by Paradip Port Trust till July by handling 43.665 mt while Paradip slipped to the second spot with 42.751 mt during April-August.
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...