Cargo volumes at major ports decline 16.56 per cent in April-August

Cargo volumes handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports fell 16.56 per cent during April-August to 245.047 million tonnes (mt) from 293.670 mt a year ago as demand contraction continue to roil global trade.

Container volumes shrank 25.01 per cent during April-August to 3.256 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 4.342 million TEUs, according to the Shipping Ministry.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s biggest state-owned container port, handled 1.545 million TEUs during the first five months of FY21 from 2.172 million TEUs.

Thermal and steam coal and coking coal and others declined 25.42 per cent to 28.934 mt and 31.87 per cent to 16.848 mt, respectively.

Iron ore, including pellets, continue to show exceptional growth since April with volume increase of 26.88 per cent to 27.291 mt from 21.510 mt.

Petroleum, oil and lubricants (crude, petroleum products, LPG, LNG) cargo declined 18.58 per cent during April-August to 79.418 mt from 97.544 mt.

With the exception of Mormugao Port Trust, the remaining 11 major ports reported volume declines in the April-August period compared to the same period last year.

Deendayal Port Trust regained the top slot among major ports held by Paradip Port Trust till July by handling 43.665 mt while Paradip slipped to the second spot with 42.751 mt during April-August.