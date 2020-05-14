Cargo volumes atstate-owned ports decline 21 per cent in April

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Cargo volumes handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports fell 21.08 per cent in April to 47.42 million tonnes (mt) from 60.08 mt a year ago as the coronavirus-induced demand compression roiled global trade.
With the exception of Mormugao Port Trust, the remaining 11 major ports reported volume declines in April compared to the same period last year, according to the Shipping Ministry.
Among the 12 ports, Chennai Port Trust reported the steepest fall in cargo volumes in April at 38.17 per cent, handling 2.44 mt (3.95 mt).
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s biggest container port located near Mumbai, reported a 33.97 per cent drop in volumes to 3.95 mt from 5.99 mt.
Cochin Port Trust handled 1.87 mt, 33.73 per cent lower than the 2.83 mt handled last April.
Kamarajar Port Ltd, India’s only state-owned port that is run as a company, handled 2.08 mt, a drop of 30.03 per cent over the 2.97 mt last year.
Kolkata Port Trust reported a volume drop of 26.49 per cent to 3.65 mt from 4.96 mt.
Cargo volumes handled by V O Chidambaranar Port Trust dropped 25.52 per cent to 2.29 mt from 3.08 mt.
Deendayal Port Trust, India’s biggest state-owed port by volumes handled, reported a 23.25 per cent decline in volumes to 8.67 mt from 11.30 mt.
Cargo traffic at Mumbai Port Trust fell 18.26 per cent to 4.08 mt from 5.00 mt.
Visakhapatnam Port Trust reported a 11.97 per cent decline in volumes to 5.00 mt from 5.69 mt.
Paradip Port Trust handled 8.56 mt, a drop of 10.34 per cent over the 9.55 mt.
New Mangalore Port Trust reported a 1.29 per cent decline in volumes to 3.22 mt from 3.26 mt.
Mormugao Port Trust handled 1.56 mt from 1.48 mt, a growth of 5.41 per cent.
All the commodities except raw fertilisers reported a decline in volumes.
Crude oil, petroleum products, LPG and LNG declined 14.11 per cent, other liquids by 35.58 per cent, iron ore including pellets by 11.34 per cent, finished fertilisers by 14.65 per cent, thermal and steam coal by 30.46 per cent, coking coal and others by 17.07 per cent and containers by 36.98 per cent (in twenty foot equivalent unit or TEU terms).
Raw fertilisers notched a growth of 75.27 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...