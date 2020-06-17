cargo.one, IBS Soft to partner in airline cargo sector

Berlin-based cargo.one and Thiruvananthapuram-based IBS Software have announced a strategic partnership to facilitate digital transformation of airlines to help ramp up operations, boost sales online and effectively cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through their ‘industry-first integration.’

IBS Software is a SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour, cruise and hospitality segments. Cargo One GmbH (cargo.one) develops a platform for booking and marketing air freight capacities and offers instantly bookable quotes for airline companies, which it claims to be the first booking platform of its kind.

Digital distribution channel

The partnership will allow all airline customers of IBS to seamlessly integrate with cargo.one and get access to its fast-growing user base through a cost-effective, data-driven and fully digital distribution channel, a spokesman for the company said.

As Covid-19 forces airlines and forwarder sales teams to adapt to a new normal, cargo.one has reported a record increase in usage and demand. The platform now serves over 1,500 freight forwarder branches, across key European markets, representing a growth of 425 per cent compared to the last year.

Moritz Claussen, Founder & Managing Director, cargo.one, said: “We see that Covid-19 has been a catalyst for digital transformation within the air cargo industry. This is reflected in the now over 1,500 forwarder branches using cargo.one on a daily basis.”

No major system changes

“We see that distributing capacity online at live rates is an essential part of the recovery. We have been building a proven plug-and-play solution enabling all IBS airlines to seamlessly integrate with cargo.one and connect with its growing user base. It will help boost sales online and relieve the overloaded sales staff.”

This is expected to help more than 30 IBS airline customers to quickly use ‘out of the box’ services without major system changes. Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice-President and Head of Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software, said leveraging online distribution is the way forward for airlines to emerge faster and stronger from the crisis.

The two companies have been working together to create custom integrations for leading airlines, including Etihad Cargo and Nippon Cargo Airlines, to improve their digital distribution capabilities. During this year, the German company has already displayed hundreds of thousands of bookable offers for airlines using IBS iCargo without the use of a standardised plug and play solution.