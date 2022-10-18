Financial wellness platform CASHe has partnered with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide a Travel Now Pay Later (TNPL) payment option on its travel app IRCTC Rail Connect.

“This will enable travellers of Indian Railways to book their rail tickets instantly and pay for it later in pocket-friendly EMIs, ranging from three to six months,” CASHe said in a statement on Tuesday.

The EMI payment option will be available on the IRCTC travel app’s checkout page for passengers booking their reserved and tatkal tickets.