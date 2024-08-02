The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Friday approved the development of eight critical national high-speed corridor projects with a length of 936 km at a project cost of ₹50,655 crore.

The government said notable projects include a ring road for Ayodhya and Kanpur, an Agra-Gwalior high-speed corridor, and enhancing road connectivity in the North East.

It added that the implementation of these projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore man-days of direct and indirect employment.

The 88-km 6-Lane Agra-Gwalior high speed corridor will be developed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode as a fully access-controlled lane corridor at a total capital cost of ₹4,613 crore.

The 231-km 4-lane access-controlled high-speed corridor between Kharagpur and Moregram will be developed in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of ₹10,247 crore.

Similarly, the 68-km 4-lane access-controlled Ayodhya Ring Road will be developed under HAM at a total capital cost of ₹3,935 Crore. The Ring Road will reduce congestion on NHs passing through the city, thereby enabling fast movement of pilgrims visiting the Rama Mandir.

The 47-km 6-lane access-controlled section of Kanpur Ring Road will be developed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction Mode (EPC) at a total capital cost of ₹3,298 Crore. This section will complete the 6-lane National Highway Ring around Kanpur.

The 121-km Guwahati Ring Road will be developed in Build Operate Toll (BOT) mode in three sections at a total capital cost of ₹5,729 crore. It will provide seamless connectivity to long-distance traffic plying on National Highway 27 (the East West Corridor), which is the gateway to the Northeast region of the country.

The 214-km 6-Lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor will be developed in BOT mode at a total capital cost of ₹10,534 crore. The Tharad-Ahmedabad corridor will provide connectivity between two key National Corridors in the state of Gujarat, the Amritsar-Jamnagar corridor and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Thus, freight vehicles originating from industrial regions of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will have seamless connectivity to the major ports in Maharashtra (JNPT, Mumbai, and the newly sanctioned Vadhavan port).