The Centre has decided to boost the helicopter segment in the country via the creation of a dedicated “cell” that will make helicopter operations more efficient and smoother, sources told businessline.

Accordingly, the dedicated cell will be formed as a ‘‘Directorate for Helicopters’‘ under the auspices of the aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

“The ‘DoH’ will be manned by the top experts and specialists in this field. It is expected to streamline processes and regulations in the spirit of ‘Ease of Doing Business’,” sources told businessline.

The decision was taken at the Heli Summit 2024, which is being organised in Shillong, Meghalaya.

As per sources, the ‘DoH’ will promote the usage of helicopters for public service such as helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) and last-mile connectivity in far-flung regions of the country.

A HEMS unit consists of a specialised helicopter with emergency life support systems and a trained crew. The unit is located close to a hospital, allowing quick transport of patients to the hospital.

Earlier this month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu proposed the creation of over 50 HEMS units along national highways and expressways be set up.

At that time, Naidu had said the central government is committed to making HEMS “a robust part of our healthcare infrastructure, bringing rapid medical assistance to areas that need it most.”

The minister had cited that the initiative aligns with global standards and aims to increase India’s use of helicopters for emergency medical services. Notably, the need for such a specialised directorate was felt after the Centre held consultative talks with the industry.

“This industry has very specific requirements; therefore, it requires a dedicated unit that can address the regulatory and operational needs of the industry,” sources said.

“We will streamline the acquisition of helicopters on matters relating to bank financing, leasing, licensing procedures, and taxation, amongst others,” they added. Currently, India possesses more than 250 helicopters that are used for civilian purposes.

According to industry insiders, the robust demand for helicopter operations stems from the Centre’s regional air connectivity programme, UDAN, which has routes exclusively for choppers as well as pilgrimage travel segments.

In addition, off-shore oil and gas exploration operations, along with the state government’s healthcare programmes and law enforcement, are cited by industry sources as being other key drivers for the healthy demand.