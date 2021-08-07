CESL issues tender to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited, has issued a tender for the procurement of 100,000 electric three-wheelers (E3W). Proposals have been issued invited from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide quotations for E3W under different use-cases including, garbage disposal, food and vaccine transport and as freight loaders and passenger autos.
CESL will lease the vehicles to entities that wish to avail of such leasing services. It will also make these E3Ws available through its digital platform for resale to any entity interested in outright purchase.
All E3Ws will comply with FAME-II policy requirements. The scope of work for the OEM(s) includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, inspection, supply, transportation, complete system warranty and transit insurance, delivery to the end-consumer and providing after sales support.
Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL in a statement said, “CESL aims to catalyze large scale transformation of the transportation system in India by focusing on affordability and accessibility. We are working on providing electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, electric buses and their associated charging infrastructure. We will make an extra effort to enable the deployment of three-wheelers that have a direct impact on livelihood generation and public health.”
The tender has been issued to cater to the demand that CESL has aggregated from various partners and States across India. CESL has been supported by the USAID SPARC programme in the development of this endeavour.
