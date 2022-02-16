‘Changes are underway’ promises Vistara CEO

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan, in a letter to passengers on Wednesday, acknowledged that services were disrupted over the past few months due to capacity constraints but assured that services were back to pre-pandemic levels.

Kannan promised changes from the wait time on calls, meals, inflight services and entertainment.

“Today, with this letter, I promise you that many changes and enhancements are in the works. Yes, it will not happen overnight, but I am confident that we will get there soon. I have taken stock of things as they stood, and I want to assure you that we are addressing some of the gaps on a war footing,” Kannan said in a letter.

He acknowledged the recent flight disruptions would have altered the travel plans of its customers.

However, “I would like to assure you that your grievances have not gone unnoticed, regardless of the medium you used to voice them. Not an excuse, but the explanation I owe you. We gradually move towards restoring the complete ‘Vistara Experience’ that you have known us for.”

On the changes that have been made, Kannan said that on January 1, 2022, Vistara resumed serving non-vegetarian meals in Economy Class on all its domestic flights. Ten days later, the full-service carrier resumed serving hot beverages on all international flights, including freshly brewed Starbucks coffee.

From February 1, Vistara enhanced the choice of alcoholic beverages on all international flights across all cabins. From February 11, it also resumed hot beverages, including Starbucks coffee, on select domestic flights, and “we plan to extend it to all domestic flights progressively,” he assured.

He said menu cards have also been brought back in Business Class on domestic flights as well as on short and medium-haul international flights. All these services are being progressively extended across domestic and international network. “We have also improved our inflight entertainment offerings across our domestic and international network by introducing a wider variety of engaging content which will now be updated more frequently,” Kannan said.