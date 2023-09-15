A charter aircraft veered off the runway at Mumbai airport while landing in heavy rain on Thursday evening.

There were no casualties. The accident, however, resulted in the suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport for nearly nine minutes, resulting in diversions and delays.

The Learjet 45 aircraft that veered off the runway upon arrival from Visakhapatnam, had six passengers and two crew members on board, Mumbai International Airport Ltd said.

The aircraft, which belongs to Delhi-based charter operator VSR Ventures, suffered heavy damage upon impact. The pilots had to be pulled out from aircraft by a rescue team.

The accident took place at around 5 pm. The runway was opened for operations at around 6.45 p.m.

“It seems the aircraft skidded on a wet runway,” an official said.

