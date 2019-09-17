Check profiteering by cab aggregators, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch

There is a need to regulate and cap the fares charged by cab aggregators as they use surge pricing to “profiteer”, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has indicated.

Cab aggregators like Uber and Ola, which started operations in India about five years ago to provide lower cost and convenient taxi services, have started profiteering under the ambit of surge pricing, alleged SJM in a letter written to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. SJM said that in last two weeks they received screen shots where a cab aggregator quoted ₹2,000 for a six-minute ride in Mumbai.