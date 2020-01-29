Logistics

Chennai Metro Rail witnesses steady rise in number of riders

Our Bureau | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

More than 3 crore passengers used the Metro in 2019.   -  TE RAJA SIMHAN

Chennai, January 28 Chennai Metro Rail has become a lifeline for the city, with ridership increasing steadily since it commenced operations on June 29, 2015. It has now become an alternative to the congested road transport.

A total of 6.08 crore passengers travelled by Chennai Metro Rail during June 29, 2015 to December 31, 2019. In 2019, a total of 3.28 crore passengers travelled by Chennai Metro Rail.

To provide efficient service, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has launched many last-mile connectivity measures like share auto, share taxi and Metro cab feeder services. These services are currently available at a few metro stations. Going forward, these services will be made available at all 32 Metro stations in Chennai, says a press release from CMRL.

Every day over one lakh passengers travelled by Metro Rail during the months of August (in 19 days), September (22 days), October (24 days), November (24 days) and December (26 days), the release said.

