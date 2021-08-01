Logistics

Chennai recorded highest automobile loading in July

The Chennai division of Southern Railways in July recorded the highest ever automobile loading in a month. It loaded 75 rakes of automobile consignment and generating revenue of Rs 17.95 crore. The earlier record was handling 74 rakes in March this year.

Out of the 75 rakes handled in July, 32 were dispatched from Walajabad goods shed and 43 from Melpakkam. The automobile consignments were loaded in 1,950 wagons, says a Southern Railways press release.

Published on August 01, 2021

Chennai
