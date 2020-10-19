Chennai to Bengaluru special train to start from October 21

The Railway Board has approved a double-decker fully reserved special trains between Chennai and Bengaluru from October 21.

Train No. 06075 / 06076 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central AC double-decker superfast daily special trains will have a composition of eight AC Chair car coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The train will leave Chennai at 07.25 hr and reach KSR Bengaluru at 13.10 hr, with the first service from Chennai to commence on October 21. The train will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram and Bangalore Cant.

On the same day, the train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 14.30 hr and reach Chennai at 20.30 hrs. This train will also stop at Perambur.

Reservations for the specials will open at 08.00 on Tuesday, says a release from Southern Railway.