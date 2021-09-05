China bogey hits exports

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The recent shut-down of some of the Chinese ports following rising Covid-19 infections has begun to bite Kerala’s exporters. They fear the emerging situation will lead to a further surge in freight costs and worsen container shortage woes, especially when shippers across sectors are gearing up for Christmas demand.
With lockdown restrictions being eased in a phased manner post the second wave of Covid-19 in India, trade sentiment was expected to pick up and recover quickly. However, currently, one of the key issues troubling traders is the shortage of containers because of which there are bottlenecks pertaining to inventory supply, blank sailing and port congestion.
All India Spices Exporters Forum says that those who have signed off long-term CIF (cost, insurance and freight) contracts are losing as customers seldom agree to revise contracts. As a result, exporters are unable to compete in the global market due to increased freight cost and adhere to commitments given to international customers. This leads to a delay in delivery or cancellations of orders.
The freight from China to Europe and the US have sky-rocketed and hence shipping lines prefer this route, which is also affecting Indian traders. Boxes which are not returning from the US and Europe are creating further shortages. Additionally, congestion at some of the major ports in China and Europe has aggravated the situation by increasing the turnaround time of vessels and containers. As a domino effect, the availability of boxes in Asian countries, including India was affected, spices exporters said.
For coir products, the rising shipping rate has added to their cost. A 20-foot container to the US which was available at $3,000 is now at $14,000, while that of a 40-foot has gone up to $18,000 from $5000, says Mahadevan Pavithran, Managing Director, Travancore Cocotuft.
Dropping imports
“Even if you are willing to shell out this much money, you will get a message from shipping lines saying that the booking has been declined due to shortage of containers. There are no boxes available in Kochi as Chinese imports have come down,” he told BusinessLine.
The grounding of air freight due to fewer international flights on the back of air travel restrictions had a multiplier effect. Some of the air freight business is being pushed to sea, thus putting additional pressure on container shipping.
Shaji Baby John of Kings Infra Ventures, a Kochi-based seafood exporter, said that the monthly increase of freight cost for reefer containers was 10-15 per cent. The soaring rates will have an impact on the financials of many companies. The freight cost to the US alone has witnessed a five-fold increase, besides creating a container shortage. Exporters have started batting for domestic manufacturing of containers considering the availability of space in shipyards as well as technology. Some manufacturing orders are being processed as a pilot and they need to be reviewed to test the feasibility of attaining economies of scale.
China has cornered world trade by systematically investing in shipping and container manufacturing. However, India has not even started investing or subsidising these industries in its efforts to boost exports. By withholding containers, China is dictating world freight, thereby putting India in a disadvantageous position vis-à-vis Chinese products, adds Pavithran.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...