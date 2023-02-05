The Lunar New Year holidays in China are causing a slowdown due to Covid. The key question is the speed of China’s reopening and its impact on container traffic. A slower opening is expected, especially in Big East-West trades, leading to a further decrease in container freight rates. However, regional trade should recover faster. Increased capacity deployment by the top 20 liners is done towards intra-regional trades, such as intra-Asia. Container volumes are stable or slightly growing globally but with regional differences, says Christian Roeloffs, CEO and Co-Founder, Container xChange.

Transporting for the Olympics

French shipping major CMA CGM Group will make its expertise available to Paris 2024, handling the transport and logistics for all the goods, equipment and materials required for the event’s success at the Olympic and Paralympic venues. Through its CEVA Logistics and CMA CGM Air Cargo subsidiaries, the Group will organise all the international transport and customs brokerage activities, and provide and operate the requisite logistics facilities for Paris 2024. It will also operate road and river transport, and logistics services at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Game venues in metropolitan France and French overseas territories.

New international code of safety

A new mandatory safety code for ships carrying industrial personnel – aimed at ensuring the safety of people transported to work on offshore facilities including windfarms – has been adopted by IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 106), which met recently.

The aim is to provide minimum safety standards for ships that carry industrial personnel, as well as for the personnel themselves, and address specific risks of maritime operations within the offshore and energy sectors, such as personnel transfer operations. Such personnel may be engaged in the construction, maintenance, decommissioning, operation or servicing of offshore facilities.