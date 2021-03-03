Chinese company CRRC begins work on Metro Coach factory in Sri City

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
CRRC India, a subsidiary of the Chinese rolling stock and components conglomerate Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd., hosted a groundbreaking ceremony today, marking the start of its metro coach manufacturing plant in Sri City.
The plant, which will be built on a plot of 45.3 acres in the Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ) at an initial investment of around ₹350 crore, will be commissioned by the year-end. The project would generate employment for over 500 people.
K. Raveen Kumar Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, said, “We are happy to have the first unit of CRRC in Andhra Pradesh. With the presence of two major metro rolling-stock manufacturing units, Alstom and CRRC, in Sri City, AP will be supplying 70 to 80 per cent of the requirements of metro projects in the country.”
Ravindra Sannareddy, Sri City, MD, said, “CRRC is the 13th Chinese company in Sri City. It is the world’s largest producer of metro coaches. Their entry in Sri City assumes greater significance, as it would increase the production capacity of metro coaches in the country.”
Zeng Yao Zheng, Chairman, CRRC India, said they chose Sri City to locate their production unit as it is one of the best and well planned industrial hubs in India. Thanking the Centre and state government for allowing starting operations in India, he mentioned that CRRC India is committed to serving the socio, economic development of the local area and actively exploring local development and employment.”
The plant will manufacture rolling stock (coaches) for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The company has already bagged contracts for 216 metro cars for BMRCL Project, with over 75% local manufacturing and over 50 per cent local content. CRRC India plans to increase local manufacture to 90% in future projects.
The CRRC plant will undertake export order to West Asia and Africa in future.
The $ 37.8-Billion revenue CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd., is the world’s largest rail transit equipment supplier.
