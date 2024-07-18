Cochin International Aviation Services Limited (CIASL) and the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) have signed an MoU to provide training to Customs officers attached to airports in India.

In a ceremony held at Cochin Airport, CIAL Managing Director and CIASL Chairman S Suhas handed over the MoU to NACIN Additional Director Rajeshwari R. Nair in the presence of Minister P Rajeeve.

The MoU was signed by T S Suresh, Assistant Director, NACIN and Santhosh J Poovattil, Managing Director, CIASL Benny Behanan MP, MLAs Roji M John, Anwar Sadath, NACIN officials and CIAL officials were also present.

The MoU envisages providing training for customs officers at airports through advanced simulation-based technology, including in baggage inspection. The agreement also covers cargo inspection training, and awareness classes to prevent drug use among the public.

CIAL MD and Chairman CIASL S Suhas said the institution is very happy to start training courses with NACIN, which plays a vital role in India’s economy and social growth. He added that providing state-of-the-art training to Customs officers with the help of expert trainers is a part of the social responsibility of CIASL Academy.

Established in 2009, CIASL Aviation Academy provides aviation industry-oriented training classes for various candidates working in airports and the aviation sector.

NACIN is the apex training institute under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) of the Finance Ministry.