The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation convened in New Delhi on Friday to discuss Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Chaired by Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the meeting was attended by Members of Parliament and representatives of various airlines.

The meeting addressed the pressing need for the aviation industry to develop and adopt sustainable aviation fuels that can reduce its carbon footprint. Participants discussed ways to promote the production and use of SAF and identified key challenges that must be addressed to ensure its successful implementation.

Mission to Net Zero: Aviation’s focus on making sustainable connections

Minister Scindia stressed the importance of developing a comprehensive policy framework that would encourage the production of SAF and incentivize its use in the aviation industry. He also emphasized the need for cooperation between the government and the private sector to achieve these goals.

The representatives of airlines present at the meeting expressed their support for the development of SAF and pledged to work with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to promote its use. They also encouraged the government to take a proactive role in promoting the use of SAF in the aviation sector.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to promote the use of SAF in the aviation industry. Participants acknowledged that sustainable aviation fuels are essential to reduce the environmental impact of air travel and pledged to work together to make it a reality.

Potential projects

In the past, Spicejet operated a demonstration flight with 25 per cent SAF (biofuel produced from Jatropha seeds by Indian Institute of Petroleum, CSIR lab) blended with ATF from Dehradun to Delhi in August, 2018. The fuel is under process of ASTM approval. Indigo carried out its first international ferry flight with 10 per cent blended fuel from Toulouse to Delhi in February 2022. Vistara carried out 30 per centblended SAF ferry flight from Seattle to Delhi in March 2023. Air Asia too is to carry out its first commercial domestic flight with 0.57 per cent SAF blended fuel flight.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has planned an 86.8 trimethylolpropane triacrylate (TMTPA) plant at Panipat using LanzaJet ATJ (alcohol to jet) technology. It has also signed a MoU with Pune-based Praj Industries to set up a plant for developing ATJ fuels.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. Is planning to build a bio-ATF pilot plant at Mangalore using CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum’s technology with non edible oils and used cooking oil as feedstock.