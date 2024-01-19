Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra’s premium bike arm, which sells Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA brand of high-end motorcycles, seeks to emerge as a prominent player in the mid category (350cc-750cc) of superbike segment, with an expanded product portfolio comprising higher cc bikes.

While the company’s current motorcycle portfolio is dominated by 300-350cc bikes, it plans to expand the portfolio with more high-end bikes in the coming months. Currently, its Jawa portfolio comprises the just-launched Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber, and Jawa Perak, while there are three products under the Yezdi brand — Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Roadster. The iconic brand BSA is sold in the western markets.

“BSA is the western world motorcycle brand and it is a 650cc single cylinder product. BSA 650cc bike has been launched in 13 markets, including the UK, in Europe,” said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO.

BSA brand is on an expansion spree, and the 650cc bike will be launched in more markets in this year. It will also consider introducing the BSA brand of bikes in India.

“Though current volumes are not large in the 500cc, 600cc or above categories in India, the market is gradually moving towards that as acceptance of such higher cc bikes is getting better in the country,” he said.

“We want to be seen as a major mid-segment player in the Indian high-end bike segment,” said Joshi.

The company believes that its strong in-house technology prowess will provide an edge by way of hitting the market with multiple products at regular intervals to maintain momentum in the market.

In recent years, the company has strengthened its R&D operations with technology centres – one in Pune and another one in Coventry, UK. These two units employ over 250 engineers. “Both these centres work seamlessly. The Coventry centre is also working on the electric BSA product along with some partners. These two facilities give us the edge to put out multiple products in the market,” he said.

Classic Legends reintroduced the iconic brand ‘Jawa’ to the Indian market in FY19, with the launch of a new range of Jawa motorcycles and strengthened its by adding Yezdi bikes in FY22. It also forayed into the international market by introducing the iconic British brand BSA in the UK and European markets.