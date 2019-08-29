Logistics

Climate activists to fly drones at Heathrow airport from Sept 13

Reuters London | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

An aerial view of Terminal 3 of Heathrow airport in London   -  Bloomberg

British climate change activists said they would fly toy drones at London’s Heathrow airport from September 13, a step that is likely to ground flights, to put pressure on the government to take tougher steps to reduce carbon emissions.

The Heathrow Pause group said it would fly toy drones within the restricted zone but outside the flight paths of the airport, a step the group said would force the airport to ground flights.

The airport said the plan was illegal and counterproductive.

“The act of flying drones within 5 km of an airfield is illegal because it carries risk. We will be working closely with the Met Police and other authorities to manage and mitigate any impacts this may cause,” a spokesman for Heathrow said.

