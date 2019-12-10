CMRL introduces tempo traveller service from Alandur metro station to Velachery

Tempo traveller service has been introduced from Alandur Metro Station to Velachery to provide better last mile connectivity. The service will be available via St. Thomas Mount Metro and Thillai Ganga Nagar subway from today at a flat rate of ₹20. The service will be available every 30 minutes.

CMRL has already provided feeder service facility from Alandur Metro station to DLF cyber city IT Park. Air-conditioned tempo traveller feeder services will be Provided to Tidal park (Taramani), Ramanujam IT park from Little Mount Station at a flat rate of ₹20 for passengers in the IT corridor.

CMRL has introduced several last mile connectivity measures like share auto, share taxi services, mini bus by MTC services, Metro cab feeder services, E-bike services for the benefit of the metro passengers, says a press release from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.