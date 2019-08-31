Coast Guard patrol vessel launched at L&T Shipyard in Ennore

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Yard-45005 was launched at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, in Ennore in North Chennai today. It is likely to be inducted into the ICG in early 2020, after completion of trials on fitted equipment and machinery.

The OPV was launched by Gargi Kaul, Secretary, Defence Finance, in the presence of ADG K.R. Nautiyal, PTM, TM Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard), and Inspector-General S. Parmesh, PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (East), a government press release said.

The OPV launched was the fifth in a series of seven OPVs under construction at L&T Shipbuilding, against a contract signed between the Defence Ministry and L&T Shipyard in March 2015. The OPV has been indigenously designed and is being built for ICG by a private shipbuilding yard, L&T Shipbuilding Ltd, at Kattupalli.

The ship will be fitted with one 30 mm Naval Surface Gun and two 12.7 mm guns with fire control systems. The ship is also equipped with integral twin engine helicopters, which will enhance its operational, surveillance, search and rescue capability.

These OPVs would be utilised for day and night patrol/ surveillance, along with anti-terrorist/ anti-smuggling operations in the Exclusive Economic Zone and coastal security. The expected life span of the ship is more than 25 years. The ship would be manned by a crew of 102 personnel, including 14 officers, the release said.

Since signing the contract in March 2015, three such OPVs have been inducted by the ICG and are currently being operated under the Coast Guard Eastern and Western Sea Board, respectively, and the fourth OPV of the series is undergoing sea trails at L&T Shipbuilding prior to induction.

The ICG has a fleet of 141 ships and boats. In addition, 65 new ships are being built in various shipyards across the country. The Coast Guard expects to have an inventory of 150 ships and boats by the turn of the current decade, the release said.