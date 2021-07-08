Cochin Airport emerges 3rd busiest in the country in international traffic

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
A long period after the second wave of the pandemic, that tattered the aviation sector, positive signs began to appear with the airports in the country recording a gradual increase in both passenger traffic and aircraft movement. Cochin airport has increased its tally in international traffic from the fourth position to the third during the period of January-May. The domestic sector is also picking up witnessing a two-fold increase in June.
CIAL handled 5,89,460 international passengers during the five months and attained the third position after Delhi and Mumbai airports. During April, it facilitated 1,38,625 international passengers, becoming the second busiest airport in the country in terms of international traffic. During the initial five month period, the total passenger volume registered was 15,56,366.
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas attributed the increase in traffic to the efficacy of the State government in establishing Kerala as one of the safest places to arrive during the pandemic period as well as CIAL’s pro-active approach in making the airport a safe travel hub. “The Kerala government installed free RT PCR testing facilities at all airports for the international arrival passengers. An integrated travel facilitation strategy was launched at the airport wherein officials of district administration, health, revenue, police departments have been working round–the–clock for increasing the comfort level of the passengers.”
CIAL has adopted the Covid protocol management at par with international standards. It implemented innovative ideas like UV baggage disinfectation system at the conveyor belts of both terminals. These approaches have contributed to the effort of boosting the confidence of the passengers, said Suhas.
CIAL has implemented several measures to ensure the steady growth of traffic. As soon as the Dubai Authorities made amendments in its travel protocol mandating a rapid-PCR test for Indian passengers, Cochin airport could establish the same. A meeting convened by the Managing Director with all stakeholders including the representatives of airlines called for a concerted approach to ensure hassle-free movement of passengers in the terminal and increase the traffic growth.
Following these participatory actions, the airport saw a steady increase in passenger volume during June. From just shy of 3,000 on June 1, the passenger volume increased by twofold to 7,012 on June 30, touching the total figure for the month to 1,43,366.
The airport handled 1,139 aircraft movements during June. CIAL which has been handling 10 million passengers annually during the pre-pandemic period is all set to facilitate a projected surge in the aviation sector for the forthcoming months, he added.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...