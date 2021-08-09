Cochin Airport lands good business from private jets to offset Covid losses

Even as the Covid pandemic greatly restricted commercial aviation operations across the country, general aviation has seemingly emerged as a new avenue for Cochin International Airport Ltd with a rising number of private jet and helicopter operations.

As many as 850 aircraft under general aviation, comprising both private jets and helicopters including the Pawan Hans, landed in CIAL in 2020 vis-a-vis 613 the previous year. This year, CIAL has facilitated 825 private aircraft up to July, following an increase in enquiries from individuals and private players about the facilities at the airport for hassle-free air travel.

Sources in the aviation sector attributed the recent surge in general aviation to the rising affordability for business jets among high networth individuals or HNIs, especially from Kerala, for personal-cum-official use. The Covid pandemic worldwide, and the resulting safety concerns, also paved the way for greater use of private aircraft among NRIs.

The long-term vision of CIAL, which envisages catering to the aviation demand over the next 20 years, coupled with the ample 20 lakh sq ft parking space for aircraft in Terminal-2 and ready-to-use aprons are added advantages. The cost-competitive rates for private jet operations also made the airport a preferred choice among globetrotters, the sources said.

Gearing up to improve its revenue from private business jet operations, CIAL plans to build a business jet terminal, a VIP safehouse and a transit hotel.

S Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL, said the airport’s Terminal-2, which is currently not in use as domestic operations have shifted to Terminal-1, will be converted into three utility blocks for business jets, VVIPs and passengers on short stay. “We are lining up several short-term as well as long-term projects for activating new revenue streams. The conversion of Terminal-2 is to tap potential revenue and ensure sustainability in income flow,” he said.

The company has finalised the blueprint for the exclusive business jet terminal with three lounges catering to international and domestic travel. It will have exclusive areas for customs, immigration and security holding operations. About 10,000 sq ft will be earmarked for a VVIP safehouse to ensure hassle-free movement for passengers during VVIP transits.

Plans are also on to set up 50 budget rooms for passengers for short stays at the airport, with the rent calculated hourly, Suhas said.