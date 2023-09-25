Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the world’s first airport fully powered by solar energy, is all set to begin a new journey of infrastructure development by unveiling seven mega projects in a single day.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate CIAL’s Import Cargo Terminal, DigiYatra software developed by CIAL, and modernisation of Airport Emergency Service on October 2. He will also lay the foundation stone for the first phase of international terminal expansion plan, golf tourism project, and Aero Lounges.

CIAL Managing Director, S Suhas said, “We intend to cover a spectrum of enhancements from elevating passenger experience to modernisation while championing green energy initiatives. These projects are ideated to endorse CIAL’s new vision of infrastructure development christened as ‘Flying into Tomorrow’.

Eyeing cargo and passenger traffic growth, the airport has geared up for massive infrastructure additions, including the inauguration of a huge import cargo terminal, the commencement of civil work for phase 1 expansion of the International Terminal, and the dedication of DigiYatra.

The projects scheduled to be launched include a new apron at the northern flank of the existing pier of terminal-3, sprawling over 15 lakh square feet. Additionally, there will be a terminal expansion spanning 5 lakh square feet, heralding a substantial increase in aircraft parking bays to 44, incorporating eight additional aerobridges.

The new import cargo terminal is poised to elevate Southern India as a dominant cargo hub, catapulting CIAL’s annual cargo capacity to an impressive 2 lakh tonnes. With the commissioning of this terminal the current international cargo space could be repurposed only for export activities which will give a fillip to the government’s intervention in promoting the state’s farm produce, he said.

After becoming the only airport in the country to have registered a profit in the post-pandemic era, CIAL has taken up a spree of initiatives in the last couple of years. It commissioned two energy projects (a 14 MWp solar plant at Payyannur and a 4.5 MW hydro plant at Kozhikode) and an elegant Business Jet Terminal.