Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is all set to launch a world-class airport experience at budget rates for passengers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate CIAL’s new venture; 0484 Aero Lounge on Sunday, September 1 at Terminal 2.

Built on the revolutionary concept of ‘affordable luxury’, the 0484 Aero Lounge emphasizes an exceptional and premium airport lounge experience at hourly rates for travellers. Located outside the Security Hold Areas, right next to the business jet terminal T2, and adjacent to both domestic and international terminals, the lounge is accessible to both passengers and visitors alike.

Christened after Ernakulam’s STD code, 0484 Aero Lounge combines the tradition, art, backwaters, landscape and flora that evoke the unique beauty of Kerala with special representation of the local culture in contemporary aesthetics, budget-friendly accommodations and more.

Spanning 50,000 sq ft, it includes 37 rooms, 4 suites, 3 boardrooms, 2 conference halls, a co-working space, gym, spa, library, an exclusive café lounge and a restaurant, offering an innovative experience of aesthetic, self-contained luxury.

“CIAL is committed to delivering a world-class experience for all passengers. As part of our ongoing expansion, three of the seven mega-projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister on October 2, 2023, are already operational. Now, we proudly launch the fourth: the 0484 Aero Lounge. This lounge introduces ‘The Art of Affordable Luxury’, making premium airport lounge experiences accessible to all passengers at Cochin Airport”, said S. Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL.

“With ongoing enhancements like expanding the international terminal, creating additional lounges, developing a vibrant food court, and upgrading restrooms to the highest standards, CIAL sets new benchmarks in airport luxury, convenience, safety and hygiene. The 0484 Aero Lounge is a significant milestone in our commitment to elevating passenger services”, he added.