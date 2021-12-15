Cochin International Airport witnesses steady growth in traffic

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
With the Indian aviation sector regaining its confidence for the first time since the pandemic, Cochin International airport has registered continuous growth in three months consecutively.
During September-November, the airport logged a passenger traffic growth of 110 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. As per the airport data, CIAL handled 11,891 aircraft movements during September-November 2021, which is 62 per cent more than the previous period.
It also facilitated 6,73,238 international passengers during the three months. The domestic sector also showed an increase in passenger travel, handling 6,85,817 passengers.
The cumulative passenger volume is 13,59,055. It was 6,46,761 during the same period in 2020.
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas attributed the steady growth in traffic to the company’s effort in making the airport a safe travel hub. CIAL has implemented several measures to ensure steady growth of traffic. The airport has ensured that there is more connectivity than ever before.
On December 10, the airport witnessed peak traffic with 23,029 passengers and 154 aircraft movements. This is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic. CIAL now handles 182 weekly departures to West Asia alone. It also hosts flights to the UK, Sri Lanka, and Male.
After a 20-month long hiatus, CIAL started its operations to Singapore, which helped expand its international connectivity. As part of keeping the vigil against Covid’s new variant Omicron, the company scaled up Covid testing facilities for international passengers. Now, the airport operator will be able to facilitate 700 Covid tests at a time.
Cochin International Airport, which has been handling 10 million passengers annually during the pre-pandemic period, is all set to facilitate a projected surge in the aviation sector for the forthcoming months.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...