Cochin Port has bagged Sagar Shreshta Award of Ministry of Ports Shipping & Waterways for best performance among all Indian Major Ports for best turnaround time in non-container port category, during the year 2022-23.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has given the award to M. Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority at a function held in New Delhi.

The award is in recognition of the excellent performance of Cochin Port in handling dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo vessels. The port recorded 48 hours in turning around vessels of an average parcel size of 43,800 tonnes. The TRT is a performance parameter which is calculated on the basis of the notice of readiness by the vessel till pilot disembark time after operations of a vessel that arrives at the port.

The function was attended by senior functionaries of the Ministry, Major Ports and Industry leaders, including Shripad Naik, Minister of State, Sudhansh Pant, Secretary (PS&W), Rajiv Jalota, Chairman, Indian Ports Association.

Vikas Narwal, Deputy Chairperson, Vipin R. Menoth, Traffic Manager, Joseph Alapat, Deputy Conservator and R. Sathish, Deputy Director of Cochin Port attended the function.

