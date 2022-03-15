Cochin Port takes up projects under PM Gati Shakthi plan for multi-modal connectivity

The Cochin Port Trust has lined up projects – Multi-User Liquid Terminal and re construction of South Coal Berth – under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity.

MULT jetty construction

The construction of MULT jetty at Puthuvypeen to handle ships of up to 80,000 DWT and a draft of 13 metres has been completed at a cost of around ₹180 crore except for the capital dredging of jetty basin at a cost of ₹72.68 crore which has now been taken up and targeting for completion by August/September this year.

The commissioning of MULT jetty, which is intended primarily for LPG import by IOCL, will surely benefit the public as LPG has now become an essential commodity for all.

With the commissioning of such a facility in Kerala, the road movement of bulk LPG and the consequential road mishaps can be avoided. This jetty with a capacity of 4.1 mtpa will also be utilised for handling POL products including bunker fuels. This will also open scope to handle other petroleum products.

South Coal Berth, which was commissioned in 1953 and all along being used for handling FACT’s Ammonia was in a dilapidated condition and has started its reconstruction at a cost of ₹19.19 crore with 50 per cent funding from Central Government under Sagarmala and 25 per cent funding each from FACT and CoPT.

This project including dismantling of the existing jetty and construction of a new jetty of size 110m x 12m with all ancillary structures, to cater to vessels up to 35,000 DWT is underway. The foundation stone for this project was laid by the Prime Minister in February last year and is expected to be completed by April this year.

Though this dedicated berth for chemicals is primarily meant for handling ammonia and other cargo for FACT, it will be utilized for handling chemicals/liquid cargo for other users also.

M.Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Trust said that the multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will create multiple employment opportunities and give a boost to the economy. It will improve the global competitiveness of local products by cutting down the logistics costs and improving the supply chains, and also ensure proper linkages for local industry and consumers.