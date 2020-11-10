Cochin Port Trust invites EoI to develop North Coal Berth

Sailing in line with the Centre’s policy based on landlord development model, the Cochin Port Trust has invited expressions of interest from investors for the development of a port-based project in its North Coal Berth.

The EoI has been invited to assess the market sentiment for the development of any port-based project – either on land lease model or on PPP basis. The interested parties with experience in port, shipping or logistics business are free to offer any innovative business suggestions or solutions provided the proposed venture contributes to increasing business through the port, Cyril George, Deputy Chairman of the Port, said.

“The EOI has been floated to determine the interest in the market for any port related project. Based on the user’s response, the project will be suitably structured,” he told BusinessLine. However, he added that no specific project has been identified in this regard. The land and waterfront are allotted only for port-related projects that help in adding to cargo and vessel traffic.

Cargo traffic

Projects such as warehouse/tank farms/ bulk cargo storage silos or any other business/facilities that bring cargo and vessel traffic will be entertained. Besides NCB, the parties are open to consider any other berths depending on their assessment of a business potential. A plot of about 2.50 hectare out of the 3.89 ha adjacent to NCB has been identified for the project, he added.

A land width of 6.50 metre along the northern side and eastern side of the plot is earmarked for an oil pipeline corridor. The ship carrying cargo to the proposed terminal can be berthed at NCB berth and can accommodate vessels up to 9.14 metre draft, he said.

The plot has rail connectivity which is lying idle for the past many years, which can be revived if required by the investor. Offering excellent connectivity by means of road and rail, the port is connected to all industrial locations of the country, he said.

Tapping the tourism potential

With the shifting of container terminal operations to Vallarpadam, he said the Port has also chalked out ambitious plans to transform the Willingdon Island into a Global Vista for Rest, Rejuvenation and Recreation by en-cashing Kerala’s tourism potential. There is a proposal to design a master plan for transforming the island into a sustainable global tourism destination with a focus on balancing, cultural, ecological and economic growth of the region.

“This is still at the inception stage and the details are being worked out,” he added.