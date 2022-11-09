Cochin Shipyard Limited has bagged an export order from a European client for constructing Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for offshore wind farms. The contract is valued at ₹1,000 crore, with a potential for more orders.

With attention turning towards sustainable and green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on developing offshore wind farms. Offshore wind farm CSOVs and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) are therefore part of an emerging, highly specialised niche vessel segment.

Features

These vessels are designed and built for the commissioning, service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. CSOVs are equipped with 3D motion compensated gangway system (walk2work) and 3D crane which form the mission equipment and also a helideck. The vessels possess high-quality accommodation with DNV comfort ratings and in-built Dynamic Positioning System and carry ‘Clean Design’ notation. The vessels are also provided with advanced green solutions aimed at emission reduction through alternate fuels.

CSL has been active on the international ship building arena for over two decades (having exported around 50 high-end vessels to countries such as USA, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Middle East). The company’s rich experience and proven track-record in construction and export of many high-end offshore support vessels to West Europe, coupled with its recent construction and delivery of Zero Emission Autonomous Cargo Ferries to Norwegian client Asko, positioned it as the yard of choice for the client.

CSL had also recently bagged an order for eight multi-purpose vessels for a German client.

The CSOV project is a break-through one for India, not only in the international ship building arena, but also as an emerging power on sustainable energy and is aligned with the “Make in India, Make for the World” vision of the Government. With this order, CSL has positioned itself into the league of early movers in the high-end and niche global wind farm vessel construction segment, a statement said.

