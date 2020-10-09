Cochin Shipyard bags Green Co Silver rating

Cochin Shipyard Limited has earned the distinction of becoming the first company in the shipping sector to be certified by CII for the Green Co Silver rating.

CSL has now joined the handful of big companies like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, ONGC, GAIL, Indian Railway (units at ICF) which have already been certified. This certification is considered ‘very special’, as it was obtained in a pandemic Covid-19 situation and the process was completed in a short time.

‘Greenco’ rating is awarded to a company that meets set norms in implementation of ‘Green’ environment friendly facets in their production activities, conserve and is persistently endeavouring to move towards greener renewable energies like solar/wind. The award is based on the performance evaluation of the company under various parameters such as energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, green house gas emission, waste management, material conservation, recycling and recyclability, green supply chain, product stewardship and life cycle assessment, innovation for environment, green infrastructure and ecology.

The rating certificate was awarded to CSL at the CII GreenCo Rating Award Ceremony (virtual event) during the 9th edition of GreenCo Summit on the CII HIVE Virtual Platform.

The GreenCo silver rating is also expected to pave the way for CSL to put up a strong long-term roadmap for ecologically sustainable business growth, a release said.