The steel cutting ceremony of six HS Eco freighter 7000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels was held at Cochin Shipyard on Monday marking the start of construction of six multi-purpose vessels for HS Service, Germany, on a series of eight vessels for the Germans.

This association with HS Schiffahrts group marked CSL’s entry into the European Shortsea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the south Mediterranean ports.

The Ice Class Vessels with an overall length of 110m and breadth of 16.5m are arranged and equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargoes, timber, paper and bulk cargoes etc on worldwide service trade, with a carrying capacity of 7000 tonnes.

Also read: Economic Survey bets on Navy’s shipbuilding projects to spur growth, employment

The vessels will be built under DNV Classification with the flag of Portugal, meeting all the latest rule requirements.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by Heino Schepers and Hans-Bernd Schepers Managing Directors of HS Schiffahrts Gruppe, along with Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL Directors of CSL and other senior officials of the shipyard.

This foreign order is a testament to CSL’s expertise and capabilities in building high-quality vessels for clients worldwide. For over 20 years, CSL has been involved in shipbuilding on an international level, having delivered top-quality vessels to various countries such as Norway, the US, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, and the Middle East.

The company’s extensive experience and established track record of constructing high-end offshore support vessels in Western Europe, as well as delivering zero emission autonomous cargo ferries to Norway, have made it the preferred choice for customers seeking modern solutions.

CSL is not only active in the commercial market, but it also has a presence in defence shipbuilding. Recently, CSL delivered India’s first Indigenous aircraft carrier (INS Vikrant) and eight anti-submarine corvettes for the Indian Navy, which is currently under construction.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit