Cochin Shipyard launches five vessels at one go

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Thursday launched five vessels at one go from its Building Dock at Kochi and also laid the keel for two vessels.
The vessels launched are two 8000 DWT Mini General Cargo Ships for JSW Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd and three Floating Border Outpost Vessels (FBOP) for the Indian Border Security Force. Keel laying was carried out for two more 8000 DWT Mini General Cargo Ships for JSW Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd.
CSL achieved this milestone amidst the Covid -19 pandemic by working with available resources with necessary precautions, the company said in a statement.
The Mini General Cargo Ships are part of a series of four similar ships being built for the JSW group. These ships will be used for transportation of dry bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, and limestone. The vessels, with a length of 122 metre and height of 7.20 metre and speed of 10 knots, will have a complement of 16 crew. These ships are expected to ply on the coastal route between Jaigarh Port and Dolvi Steel Plant in river Amba near Dharamtar Port.
This programme, once implemented, would trigger one of the largest inland water transport cargo movements in India, which is in line with the Government of India’s vision for the development of the National Waterways, CSL said.
The three FBOP’s, with a length of 46 metre launched are part of a series of nine vessels being built for the Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Each FBOP is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats, which can be launched and hoisted using its own davit system. The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and will supply petrol, freshwater and provisions to the smaller boats and are to be deployed on India’s Eastern and Western borders.
CSL is expanding geographically and has commenced ship repair units at Mumbai, Kolkata and Port Blair in addition to its Kochi facilities. The yard is also setting up wholly-owned subsidiary shipyards at Kolkata (named HCSL) and at Malpe, Karnataka (called TEBMA Shipyards Limited) to cater to the construction of small and medium vessels as well as inland water vessels.
CSL is also augmenting its infrastructure in Kochi and is currently investing around ₹2,800 crore in the construction of a new 310 metre long dry dock and a ship lift based Ship Repair Yard at Willingdon Island.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...