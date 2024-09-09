Cochin Shipyard Limited has launched two Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts on Monday, which was under construction at the Kochi Yard facility.

The fourth and fifth ships are in the series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts under construction in CSL for Indian Navy. The launching of the two ships were carried out in the presence of chief guest from Indian Navy, Vice Admiral V Srinivas.

Contract for building eight ASW SWC ships was signed between the Defence Ministry and CSL on April 30, 2019. The Mahe Class of Ships will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying Operations including subsurface surveillance.

The fourth and fifth ships of the series with CSL Yard should bear the name ‘INS Malpe and INS Mulki upon commissioning into the Indian Navy, a press release said.

The vessels are 78.0 m long, 11.36 m wide with a draught of about 2.7 m. The displacement is about 900 tonnes, with a maximum speed of 25 knots and endurance of 1800 nautical miles.

The ships are designed to fit indigenously developed, state-of-the-art SONARS, for underwater surveillance. Concurrent launching of the two ships is yet another milestone achievement for CSL, the press release said.

