Coimbatore-Bengaluru overnight train hailed

The announcement of an overnight train between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, a three-decade-old demand of Coimbatoreans, has been met with loud cheer from all sections of society.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu made the announcement at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Regional Meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.“The move will certainly benefit business travellers between the two cities” said former CII Tamil Nadu Chairman Ravi Sam.

S Narayanan, Chairman, CII Coimbatore, who was present at the annual meet, personally thanked the Union Minister. He pointed out that the train would benefit travellers from the districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem. The industry is looking forward to the commencement of the service in July. Vanitha Mohan, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, while hailing the announcement , also welcomed the completion of work on the Podanur- Pollachi rail line and commencement of operation within a week.The new broad gauge line will provide a vital rail link between Coimbatore and cities such as Palani, Madurai, Rameswaram and Nagercoil.