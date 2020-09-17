Coming, user-fee for redoing Rail stations

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The Railways will soon start levying user-charges for redeveloping stations where it expects footfalls to increase, a top Railways official said.
“We expect footfalls to increase in 10-15 per cent of the 7,000 stations,” said Railway Board Chairman and CEO Vinod Yadav told a news conference on Thursday.
The Railways has embarked on several plans, including redeveloping stations, some of which are located on prime real estate. Some 50 stations are planned to be redeveloped over the next year.
These user-charges will accrue to the Railways till the station is redeveloped. After that, the charges will go to the redeveloper, according to Yadav. These funds will be used to modernise and develop the stations. This concept of making users pay in advance for a facility not developed was prevalent in the highways sector, but was amended.
Gandhinagar and Habibganj railway stations, which are being re-developed, will be ready by December.
Soon, the bidding for New Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai will start. The technical eligibility criteria in terms of experience has been done away with for station development projects to attract investors.
NITI Aayog officials, who were part of the news conference, said that the Environment Ministry need not provide clearances for the station redevelopment projects in New Delhi and Mumbai. But the developers have to meet the Environment Ministry guidelines. Companies in the fray to redevelop the stations include the Adani Group, SNCF, Architect Hafeez Contractor, and JKB Infrastructure.
On private operators being allowed to run trains, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who also addressed the press meet, said some of the most attractive routes are on offer. “We are not doing privatisation. This is just public-private partnership…,” said Kant, who is also the Chairman of the Group of Secretaries driving these projects.
This is being done to attract modern technology into India and this is how the Indian Railways can play a big role in promoting growth, he said, responding to concerns about the Railways meeting the fate of Air India if private operators are allowed to run trains.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
Investors can take exposure directly to US stocks or opt for the MF route
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...