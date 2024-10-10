In order to mark the completion of 25 years of development of Mundra Port in Kutch district of Gujarat, state chief minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a commemorative postage stamp at the state capital Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The port, which was once just a jetty, has evolved into an important commercial port under the Adani Group. On the occasion of World Post Day, the Department of Posts brought out this stamp titled “25 years of progress - Mundra Port” to depict the journey of the port that has developed into a shipping hub, stated an official release from the state government.

The Mundra port was given permission to be first developed as a captive jetty by the Gujarat Maritime Board in 1994. Thereafter under the Private Public Partnership model, it was developed as Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone. This stamp on Mundra, developed in coordination with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), is among the 12 stamps on a stamp sheet brought out by the department. This stamp will be available for purchase on the e-portal of India Post.

A total of 5000 stamp sheets comprising 60000 stamps have been printed at Hyderabad’s security printing press. A replica of the stamp sheet will be permanently displayed at the National Philatelic Museum in New Delhi.

During the release of this special commemorative postage stamp on Mundra, Chief Post Master General of Gujarat Circle Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar and Karan Adani, MD of APSEZ were among those present.

In a statement, the Adani Group stated that the Mundra Port has been “Built and expanded by infrastructure visionary Gautam Adani on what was once a barren marsh.”

“Today, Mundra Port has become a significant driver of economic growth for both Gujarat and India. Since 1998, the port has contributed over ₹2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer, created more than 7.5 crore man-days of employment and attracted investments exceeding ₹70,000 crore. Mundra Port now handles nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo and 33% of the nation’s container traffic. Through the Adani Foundation, the port’s community support initiatives have reached 61 villages, benefiting over 3.5 lakh people.”

“This commemorative stamp represents not just the legacy of Mundra Port but also our partnership of trust with the people of Gujarat and the supportive policies of the state government,” stated Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., in the release. “Together, we have turned a vast wasteland into India’s largest port, reaffirming our humble commitment to driving economic development and creating opportunities for our people, while supporting India’s ambition to be a leader in global trade,” he added.