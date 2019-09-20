Commerce ministry official calls for creation of e-platforms for logistics players

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
A top official of the Union Commerce Ministry has called for the creation of electronic platforms to help the logistics industry ecosystem to conduct hassle-free business.
N Sivasailam, Special Secretary (Logistics) in Department of Commerce (Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry), has said that such platforms would go a long way in empowering the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the logistics industry.
“A small player with four of five trucks would still have to get connected with the customs and other government agencies for fulfilling statutory obligations. The platforms would also act as aggregators and help the the small players,” he told BusinessLine.
Asking business chambers to take lead in creating such platforms, he gave the analogy of platforms such as MakeMyTrip that aggregate services of ecosystem players in the hospitality industry.
Sivasailam was here to take part in a day long seminar on India’s Logistics Sector on the Path of Transformation organised here on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering, he said the Union Government’s policy on logistics would take the industry and other stakeholders on board by involving them in consultations.
“The policy has included the logistics sector under public-private partnership model,” he said.
He said there had been a realisation that there was a limit for improvements in technology and processes.
“You can’t enhance it after some time. But what you lose at the borders are much more. The gains made in manufacturing is lost at border trade where the cost at borders is seven times higher making us one of the costliest country in movement of goods,” he said.
“No matter how great your efficiencies are, you can’t match it with the losses at the borders,” he said.
He echoed the views of J S Chandrashekar, Principal Commissioner (Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate), who said logistic players would like to complete their transactions through the week days to avoid the loss of business over the weekend.
“We need to do something to address this. We need to change the mindset both on the trade side and on the department side to address this challenge,” Chandrashekar said.
“You need to bring in professionalism and out-of-the-box thinking to create much larger logistics operations,” he said.
Karunendra S Jasti, President of Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), asked the Government to come out with the policy at the earliest.
“We need to find ways to reduce logistics costs in the country to 9 per cent of GDP by 2022 from the current 14 per cent. The reduction of logistics cost will be a very significant move and will boost the competitiveness of the sector for its further growth,” he said.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports