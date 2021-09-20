Commerce Ministry to start 24-hour helpline

The Centre will start a 24-hour helpline to assist exporters, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, launching the nationwide ‘Vanijya Saptah’ (Trade and Commerce week) at SEZ NOIDA to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of India’s independence.

“We will institutionalise a 24-hour helpline on phone and through email. Our officials will be there to address any problem being faced by exporters. According to the urgency of the problem, response will be escalated. If needed, we will approach the highest level to resolve a given problem,” Goyal said.

The Minister said officers already have the experience of handling problems round the clock as they did during the early days of Covid-19 when there were curbs on production and movement and exporters faced a lot of hurdles. “Our officials gave solutions in as short a time as possible and exports continued,” Goyal recalled.

Indian missions across the world were working in tandem with the Commerce & Industry Ministry’s efforts to attain the $400 billion export target in the on-going fiscal, Goyal said.

Pointing out the challenges faced by exporters at present including dealing with the pandemic situation, lack of shipping containers, high cost of shipping and increasing commodity prices, the Minister said that if exporters were able to reach the ambitious export target of $400 billion despite the obstacles, one could imagine the bright prospects that the future held.

Exports slow down

India’s exports slowed down to $292 billion in 2020-21 due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. So far in the current fiscal, exports have been showing strong growth which has led to optimism about meeting the target of $400 billion.

The government’s aim is to make ‘Brand India’ a representative of quality, productivity, talent and innovation , Goyal said.

As part of the Vanijya Saptah The Commerce & Industry Ministry launched seven days of special events across the country on Monday to celebrate & commemorate 75 years of progressive India covering all 739 districts. As many as 35 export promotion events are being organised in each State/UT by Export Promotion Councils.

A virtual investor summit has been organised for North East and sessions focusing on ‘From Farm to Foreign Lands’ with over 10 lakh tea plantation participants have also been scheduled.