Completion of Mangaluru airport works likely in March

Works related to the completion of parallel taxi-track and expansion of aerobridges at Mangaluru International Airport are projected to be completed in March.

Answering the queries of KC Ramamurthy, Rajya Sabha member, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation (independent charge), said in a written reply that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work of parallel taxi track-II and expansion of aerobridges at the airport.

The work on parallel taxi track-II is estimated to cost around ₹98 crore. The physical progress of the work of construction is about 88 per cent, he said.

Stating that the work on expansion of aerobridges is estimated to cost ₹95 crore, he said the physical progress in this work is around 65 per cent.

Covid impact

The momentum of the work slowed down due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic and incessant rains. The projected date of completion for the project is March 2021, he said in the reply.

The minister said that the airport was handed over to public-private partnership (PPP) operator on October 31, 2020.

The concession agreements for the operation, management and development of the three airports — Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow — through PPP were signed on February 14, 2020.

Following this, AAI handed over handling of Mangaluru to Adani group on 50-year lease on October 31.