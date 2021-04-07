Concor calls EoI from local box manufacturers

The answer is blowing in the wind
State-run rail hauler Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) has called expression of interest on wednesday from prospective local container manufacturers ahead of launching a competitive bidding process to buy 6,000 containers as India looks to cut dependence on China for procuring the equipment amidst an acute shortage of containers facing exporters.
Concor said it plans to buy 6,000, 20 feet high cube end open containers, through an open tender in which six vendors will be given a minimum order of 1000 containers.
The purpose of the EoI is to prepare the prospective indigenous container manufacturers for the forthcoming competitive bidding process and also to take their suggestions to achieve the objective of developing local container manufacturing industry in line with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the government, according to the EoI document.
Shipping lines and exporters’ groups have urged the government to facilitate the manufacturing of marine containers within the country to secure supply chain for exports in view of the container shortage.
China makes about 95 per cent of the global shipping containers. CIMC is the largest container manufacturer with a market share of 40 per cent. Other players include Singamas, COSCO and CXIC.
Currently, India sources its entire container needs from China at prices ranging from ₹2,39,760 to ₹4,54,545 depending on the size of the container.
India’s external trade grew to $838.46 billion in FY20 and the increasing trade is translating into higher demand for containerisation due to their efficiencies.
India will require approximately 60,000 new containers between 2021 and 2026, an annual addition of about 10,000 containers per year, according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.
