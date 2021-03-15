Concor offers rail freight discount to exporters

Exporters in hinterland facing container shortage can get a 50 per cent rail transportation discount from April 1, if they use Container Corporation of India’s services to haul empty boxes from ports.

“As the Export Import trade is witnessing a positive growth in export volumes as compared to the imports, resulting in shortage of availability of sufficient empty containers to cater to the export demand, Concor has decided to offer the trade a discount of 50 per cent on the rail freight tariff for movement of empty containers from gateway ports to various inland container deports or private freight terminals or container rail terminals for export purpose with effect from April 1 to May 31,” stated Concor in a release.

All the stakeholders are requested to take maximum advantage of the scheme and ensure that sufficient empty containers are available to meet export commitments, it added.