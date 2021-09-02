Concor starts volume-based rebate on rail freight for empty box repositioning

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) has introduced a volume-based rebate on rail freight for repositioning of empty containers in a bid to ensure availability of containers for exports.
Concor said that the existing scheme for repositioning of empty containers from various gateway ports to hinterland terminals with a rebate of 50 per cent on rail freight will continue till March 31 next year.
The scheme has now been extended to repositioning of empty containers from various portside Concor container freight stations (CFSs) to other inland container depots (ICDs) also for export purposes, the company said in a trade notice.
Shipping lines offering more than 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of empty containers per month under the scheme will be given a rebate of 100 per cent on the rail freight.
Lines offering more than 10,000 TEUs and up to 15,000 TEUs of empty containers per month will be given a rebate of 75 per cent on the rail freight.
Concor said that the scheme was aimed at ensuring sufficient availability of empty containers to the trade to cater to their export commitments, boost exports and reduce logistics costs.
The new scheme took effect from September 1 and will remain valid till March 31, next year, the notice said.
India’s exporters have been hit by a huge shortage of empty containers for exports in the wake of disruptions in the global supply chain.
