Concor to transport wheat for FCI in huge flexi bag stuffed in container

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Food Corporation of India Ltd (FCI) is teaming up with Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) for silo-to-silo movement of wheat in huge flexi bags stuffed inside containers in a move that will usher in a big change in food grain logistics.
Concor will flag off a train carrying 90 containers loaded with wheat from Sangrur in Punjab to Bhankoda near Viramgam in Gujarat in the next few days. Each container will carry 28 tonnes of wheat packed in flexi bags made of polypropylene. A 90-container rake will thus carry 2,520 tonnes.
“FCI has placed an indent with Concor to move wheat in flexi bags inside containers on a trial basis,” a government official said. “It will herald a big change in food grain logistics in India,” he said.
Currently, wheat is transported in gunny bags of various sizes from production to distribution/consumption centres on BCN wagons - a bogie covered wagon for carrying bagged commodities like cement, fertilizer and food grain.
“Because of multiple handling and pilferage, as much as 25 per cent of the food grains is lost/wasted in transit,” the official said.
Moving food grains packed in huge flexi bags inside containers will eliminate wastage as there is no manual intervention.
From silos located at the production centre, wheat will be filled in flexi bags and stuffed inside containers, transported to distribution centres from where the grain will be offloaded onto conveyor belts and shifted to silos.
“This will dispense with the practice of bagging food grains in jute bags and help store it for longer periods without the risk of weevil attacks/infestation and eaten by rodents at distribution centres,” the official said.
Further, it will help in better distribution of food grains based on demand, he added.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...