Container freight stations to waive 50 per cent of ground rent charges

Aviation clock set back by three years
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Container freight station (CFS) operators will consider a waiver of as much as 50 per cent in ground rent charges to importers who have not taken delivery of containers that arrived in their CFSs between April 1 and 15.
The move follows six guidance letters issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (which regulates CFSs) since March 27, asking CFSs to comply with the Shipping Ministry directive to waive charges for delay in evacuation of cargo by importers due to reasons attributable to the lockdown.
The last letter was written by JNCH Commissioner Sanjay Mahendru, on May 8 in which he “once again guided (CFSs) to make full and strict compliance of the said directions”.
“It would also avoid prolonging CFS congestion as room for delay from client repeatedly approaching to CFS shall be curtailed. Moreover, repeat physical visits by importers would not be required,” Mahendru wrote in the letter.
Following the Shipping Ministry directions, CFSs had granted ten days waiver of ground charges from March 22 to 31 to deal with the impact of the pandemic on export-import (EXIM) trade.
Since then, the CFSs have resisted requests from importers/trade bodies and associations to consider further waiver after the lockdown period was extended, due to rising operational costs.
The Customs Department has pointed out that CFSs is part of the layout and business plan of the individual ports/terminals at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).
Citing a circular issued in 1995, Customs said that a CFS is to be taken as an extended arm of the port and as a dock.
“It is further highlighted that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's Report No 16 of 2018 confirms that CFS are called dry ports as they handle all customs formalities related to import and export of goods at these locations, and that in a multi-modal transport logistics system, CFS act as hubs in the logistics chain. The CFS as being with public authority described in the guidelines for setting up CFS was highlighted. It was conveyed that such status cast an inherent duty on CFS to implement the directions to not levying/not charging the relevant charges etc,” Mahendru wrote in his letter.
As the impasse continued, the Container Freight Stations Association of India (CFSAI), sought legal advice on the issue.
Following this, the CFSAI advised its members “to consider further concessions” to balance their cash flow and fund management.
The waiver of 50 per cent on ground rent charges would apply to containers that arrived in their CFSs between April 1 and 15 and which are (to be) cleared by the importers before May 20, CFSAI secretary-general Umesh Grover wrote in a May 11 letter to members.
“The handling, transportation and other CFS charges would be as per respective CFSs published tariffs,” Grover wrote in the advisory, adding that the advisory will not apply to containers already cleared by importers from CFSs on mutually agreed terms.
