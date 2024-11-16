Dali, the infamous container ship that was involved in a collision into the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, US, in March this year has arrived at the Port of Fuzhou in Fujian in China to undergo repairs, according to reports. The ship that was under charter with the Danish shipping major Maersk had a 21-member crew out of which 20 were Indians.

The Singapore-flag ship was allowed to sail from the US waters after Grace Ocean Private Ltd and Synergy Marine Private Ltd, Singapore-based owner and manager of the ship Dali, agreed to pay nearly $102 million to resolve a civil claim brought by the US Department of Justice in Maryland.

The Justice Department in October announced said that Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited, the Singaporean corporations that owned and operated the Motor Vessel DALI, have agreed to pay $101 million to resolve a civil claim brought by the United States for costs borne in responding to the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“Nearly seven months after one of the worst transportation disasters in recent memory, which claimed six lives and caused untold damage, we have reached an important milestone with today’s settlement,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, said in the order.

Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd have been cooperating with the Federal Government from the outset of this matter to monitor and manage all costs associated with their role in clearing the main channel in and out of Baltimore Harbor.

