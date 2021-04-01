Container volumes at JNPT dips 7 per cent in FY21

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Cargo containers handled at state-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) dipped 7.04 per cent to 4.676 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in FY21 from 5.031 million TEUs a year earlier. This indicates India’s biggest state-run container gateway was hit by a combination of the pandemic induced demand destruction and diversion of cargo to the private rival Mundra port in Gujarat.
This is the first time in three years that JNPT handled less than 5 million TEUs.
JNPT has five container terminals, of private entities run four, while the port trust itself runs the fifth.
Of the 4.676 million TEUs handled in FY21, Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), the facility run by a joint venture between A P M Terminals Management B V and Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), emerged the top terminal yet again by handling 1.668 million TEUs, a drop of 15.94 per cent from the 1.985 million TEUs in FY20, according to JNPT.
Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT), the facility run by Singapore’s PSA International Pte Ltd, handled 9,33,154 TEUs from 8,08,873 TEUs last year clocking a growth of 15.36 per cent.
JNPCT, the container terminal run by the government-owned port authority, registered the biggest dip in volumes of 24.32 per cent to 5,44,027 TEUs from 7,18,863 TEUs in FY20.
Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (NSICT), the Dubai government-owned D P World’s first facility at JNPT and operating since 2000, handled 7,50,978 TEUs from 5,31,354 TEUs last year, posting a growth of 41.33 per cent, the biggest among the five terminals.
Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd (NSIGT), also run by D P World, handled 7,79,769 TEUs from 9,86,624 TEUs in FY20, a drop of 20.97 per cent.
The total cargo (including containers) handled by JNPT during FY21 declined 5.32 per cent to 64.809 million tons (mt) from 68.4449 (mt) last year.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...