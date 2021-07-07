‘Coordinated protocols needed to ease air travel between regions’

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Covid hit Indian aviation industry needs coordinated travel protocols to ease air travel between regions, according to Remi Maillard, President & MD, Airbus India & South Asia.
“We need coordinated travel protocols to ease air travel between regions. Disparate inter-State Covid-19 protocols are undermining the recovery of domestic air travel whereas evidence increasingly demonstrates that the aircraft travel environment is not a prominent vector for infection and that aviation today is capable of restricting virus translocation. With the vaccination drive gaining momentum, the government must harmonise testing and quarantine rules followed by the States,” Maillard told BusinessLine.
The second wave of Covid-19 has pushed the aviation sector to the brink. Domestic traffic has plunged to below 30 per cent of pre-Covid levels with load factors below 50 per cent and hundreds of aircraft grounded.
As far as international air travel is concerned, the Indian government has bilateral ‘air bubble’ agreements with at least 13 countries. However, several other countries have barred travel to and from India.
Maillard believes that the ‘air bubble’ bilaterals are likely to continue. Earlier this year, guided by IATA, many countries have been rolling out ‘vaccine passports’ and corridors. However, there has been opposition to the same by the Indian regulators.
Maillard said: “The Indian government is requested to clarify its stand so as to facilitate seamless international travel when borders open up and scheduled international commercial flights resume.”
The Airbus India chief said that the sector is faced with an existential crisis and it requires the Government's intervention.
Last month, the Centre extended the benefits of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 3.0 to the civil aviation sector. He said that while it was a welcome move, “I urge the banks to ensure priority disbursement to the sector companies to help meet their working capital and additional term loan requirements.”
Speaking on the Regional Connectivity Scheme, he said India must include single-engine helicopters, and free-up helicopters airspace.
On the issue of the GST on aviation turbine fuel, he said “There is no uniformity of taxation on ATF. It is time to reach alignment on aviation turbine fuel under the ambit of GST.”
Some States classify it under Sales Tax and some under Value Added Tax. The general rate on ATF charged by the States goes up to about 30 per cent, he explained. “The reality is that ATF accounts for a modest portion of the State’s petroleum revenue but has a major adverse impact on opportunity cost and growth potential.”
He further added that the uniform taxation of ATF under GST will not only increase the competitiveness of Indian airline operators but also ATF supplying companies vis-à-vis imports.
Highlighting the opportunity in Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO), Maillard said though the government has taken major steps towards tax reforms for the sector “ some actions remain to be taken, such as exemption of GST on parts imported for the aviation sector and rationalisation of DGCA fee structure for MRO.”
Currently, about 85 per cent of repair work is done outside the country. India’s main competitors are in UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, EU and the US, among others. Indian aviation operator spend close to $1.4 billion on overseas MRO services.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...