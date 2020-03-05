Coronavirus could impact global air transport business of upto $63 billion: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the novel Coronavirus could impact global air transport business of upto $63 billion.

On February 20, IATA had analysed the revenue losses at $29.3 billion based on a scenario that would see the impact of COVID-19 largely confined to markets associated with China. On Thursday, IATA updated its analysis.

According to IATA, the financial markets have reacted strongly. Airline share prices have fallen nearly 25 per cent since the outbreak began, 21 basis points greater than the decline that occurred at a similar point during the SARS crisis of 2003.

To a large extent, this fall already prices in a shock to industry revenues much greater than our previous analysis

To take into account the evolving situation with COVID-19, IATA estimated the potential impact on passenger revenues based on two possible scenarios:

Scenario 1: Limited Spread

This scenario includes markets with more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases (as of 2 March) experiencing a sharp downturn followed by a V-shaped recovery profile. It also estimates falls in consumer confidence in other markets (North America, Asia Pacific and Europe).

The markets accounted for in this scenario and their anticipated fall in passenger numbers, due to COVID-19, as are as follows: China (-23 per cent), Japan (-12 per cent), Singapore (-10 per cent), South Korea (-14 per cent), Italy (-24 per cent), France (-10 per cent), Germany (-10 per cent), and Iran (-16 per cent). Additionally, Asia (excluding China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea) would be expected to see an 11 per cent fall in demand. Europe (excluding Italy, France and Germany) would see a 7 per cent fall in demand and Middle East (exclud@ing Iran) would see a 7 per cent fall in demand.

Globally, this fall in demand translates to an 11 per cent worldwide passenger revenue loss equal to $63 billion. China would account for some $22 billion of this total. Markets associated with Asia (including China) would account for $47 billion of this total.

Scenario 2: Extensive Spread

This scenario applies a similar methodology but to all markets that currently have 10 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases (as of 2 March). The outcome is a 19 per cent loss in worldwide passenger revenues, which equates to $113 billion. Financially, that would be on a scale equivalent to what the industry experienced in the Global Financial Crisis.

Impact

“The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent. In little over two months, the industry’s prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse. It is unclear how the virus will develop, but whether we see the impact contained to a few markets and a $63 billion revenue loss, or a broader impact leading to a $113 billion loss of revenue, this is a crisis.

“Many airlines are cutting capacity and taking emergency measures to reduce costs. Governments must take note. Airlines are doing their best to stay afloat as they perform the vital task of linking the world’s economies. As governments look to stimulus measures, the airline industry will need consideration for relief on taxes, charges and slot allocation. These are extraordinary times,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.